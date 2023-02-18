JFK airport’s Terminal 1 to reopen today
- US John F. Kennedy International Airport will reopen with limited operations on Saturday
Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will reopen with limited operations on Saturday after a Thursday power outage caused flight delays, cancellations, and the closing of the terminal.
