Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will reopen with limited operations on Saturday after a Thursday power outage caused flight delays, cancellations, and the closing of the terminal.

“Contingent on the completion of repairs and testing, we anticipate the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday," Alana Calmi, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in an emailed statement. “Travelers should continue to check with their carriers for flight status before coming to Terminal 1."

About 39 flights have been canceled as of Friday afternoon, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

