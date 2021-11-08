JFPR grant to enhance market linkages for farmers in Maharashtra

The Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) has approved $2 million grant to provide key knowledge and technical support to an ADB-funded project that aims to promote agri-business network in Maharashtra to boost farm incomes and reduce food losses.

The grant, together with ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund of $0.5 million, will support the $100 million Maharashtra Agri-business Network Project (MAGNET) approved by ADB in September. The project will help small and marginal farmers in Maharashtra improve their post-harvest and marketing capacity, reduce food losses, and increase incomes through access to finance, capacity building, and horticulture value chain infrastructure development.

The JFPR funding supports key outputs of the project by promoting farmer producer organization (FPOs), and sensitizing farmers on good agriculture practices, new crop varieties, and other technical innovations. It will also promote high-level innovative technologies in agri-business value chain from aggregation, storage, processing, and logistics to marketing.

“The grant will help identify at least 12 anchor FPOs and potential FPOs to form crop-wise center of excellence networks for capacity development for target horticulture crops and expand domestic and export market access to farmers. At least 20% of the beneficiary FPOs of value-chain acceleration and market link services will be owned or led by women," ADB said in a statement.

The ADB project and the JFPR grant were built on the successful implementation of the previous JFPR grant for the ADB-supported Agribusiness Infrastructure Development Investment Program in Maharashtra and Bihar. This project was implemented during 2010–2018. The grant interventions had helped establish over 1,400 FPOs with capacity development support.

Follow-up actions identified through the previous grant are being addressed in the new project with continued support to FPOs and developing their technical knowledge of modern farming practices, strengthening buyer-seller links, and ensuring participation of women in agriculture and value-chain activities.

JFPR was established in 2000 to support ADB projects that directly address the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable groups in Asia and the Pacific. Since its establishment, JFPR has approved $963 million to 491 ADB projects as of December 2020 that help bring people out of poverty.

