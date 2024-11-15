JGU and IIT Madras Collaborate to Design Advanced Robot Tour Guide for India’s First Constitution Museum

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) have entered into a noteworthy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of S.A.M.V.I.D. (Smart Assistant for Museum Visitors and Interactive Displays), an innovative semi-humanoid guide robot designed for the new established India's First Constitution Museum & The Rights and Freedoms Academy at JGU Campus in Sonipat, Haryana. This initiative aims to celebrate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India. The innovative effort to develop a unique robot is to enhance visitor engagement through advanced technology.

The robot project will utilise cutting-edge language models to interact with visitors, providing guided tours and detailed information about the exhibits signifying a significant step towards integrating technology into educational and cultural experiences.

The Constitution Museum and The Rights & Freedoms Academy is an unparalleled initiative and a landmark institution to be established in the annals of Indian constitutional history. The museum will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on 26th November 2024 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Towards this end, cutting edge technology, AI driven interactive experiences, 3-D installations and progressive displays will be a key part of this novel museum, the first of its kind to be established at any educational institution. The collaboration between the O.P. Jindal Global University and the celebrated centre for technical expertise at IIT Madras will bring to life an unprecedented experience to commemorate the most significant document that defines India as a Republic.

The S.A.M.V.I.D. project will utilise advanced language models making visitor's experience interactive, providing guided tours and detailed information about the exhibits, including profiles of every member of the Constituent Assembly and their pivotal contributions to the Constitution. This collaboration signifies a significant step towards integrating technology into educational and cultural experiences.

JGU is establishing India's First Constitution Museum to enrich the understanding the Constitution with various sections highlighting its significance and the historical debates that shaped its creation. The museum will feature engaging installations and interactive displays that illuminate the journey of the Constitution over the past 75 years. The museum will be a key destination for understanding the Constitution, with sections dedicated to each part of the document and its significance. Through many formats--textual, audio-visual, experiential-- the museum will ignite visitors' interest in the Constitution, its evolution and its various components.

The art featured in the museum, anticipated to be a major attraction, will include both pieces from the original handcrafted document and artworks inspired by the Constitution.

JGU's partnership with IIT Madras will bring the latest in design, robotic application, bespoke hardware systems and application of new technology towards creating a museum which brings history alive.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras is honoured to contribute to India's constitutional history through SAMVID, a humanoid robot that brings history to life. By blending technology with heritage, we have transformed the Constitution Museum into an immersive experience where visitors can engage with our nation's foundational legacy. SAMVID brings to life the spirit and debates that shaped modern India, offering a unique, interactive journey. At IIT Madras, our technological innovations are designed to enrich experiences in all aspects of life, and SAMVID plays a crucial role in imparting democratic values to future generations."

Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, observed, "The partnership with IIT Madras reflects our dedication to innovation and education. The Constitution Museum, with the incorporation of S.A.M.V.I.D., will serve as a beacon of knowledge for citizens, allowing them to explore the essence of the Constitution in a manner that is both informative and inspiring. As the S.A.M.V.I.D. project develops, it aims to redefine how visitors experience the Constitution Museum at JGU, fostering a greater appreciation for India's constitutional journey through the innovative use of technology where history and tradition will meet technology and innovation."

IIT Madras, oversees the implementation of S.A.M.V.I.D. through its Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIE). The OIE is committed to nurturing entrepreneurial initiatives and fostering innovation through collaboration. The Robotics centre at IIT Madras has a dedicated team of scientists and experts who are pathbreakers in the field of robotics and its application in medical, technical, underwater and teleoperated robots. This will be unique project where a tour guide robot will be designed for the Constitution Museum at JGU.

Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head, RBG Labs, Department of Engineering Design IIT Madras, who is coordinating this initiative added, "IIT Madras is privileged to contribute to India's constitutional history through SAMVID, a humanoid robot that brings our rich history to life. By blending technology with heritage, we can provide an immersive experience to visitors at the Constitution Museum to engage with our nation's foundational legacy. The Centre for Innovation's technological novel approach and the collaboration between the students of two institutes using a combination of various cutting-edge technologies are designed to enrich experiences in all aspects of life, and aid in playing a crucial role in imparting democratic values to our future generations."