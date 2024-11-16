Jhansi hospital fire kills 10 newborns: Modi, Adityanath announce ex-gratia; PM, Murmu, Kharge condole death | 10 points

Jhansi Hospital Fire: A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has claimed the lives of 10 newborns, igniting widespread shock and sorrow across the nation. PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, President Droupadi Murmu condoled the tragic loss.

The tragic incident, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to the highly oxygenated environment, leading to the loss of innocent lives.

In a heartfelt statement, Prime Minister Modi said, “The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.”

President Murmu expressed her sorrow, stating, “The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, offering his condolences and demanding a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. “The news of the death of innocent children in the accident at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heartbreaking accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow,” Kharge said.

Kharge further called for a “strict legal action against whoever is guilty of such negligence.”

The incident has also prompted strong reactions Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati. Expressing her deep anguish, Mayawati said, "The extremely sad incident of the death of 10 newborn babies due to fire in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, UP, has naturally caused uproar and anger. Strict legal punishment is necessary for the culprits responsible for such fatal negligence. It is impossible to compensate for such incidents, the government must help the affected families in every possible way." PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance to the victims' families. Each of the families of the deceased newborns will receive ₹ 5 lakh, while the families of the injured will be compensated with ₹ 50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

5 lakh, while the families of the injured will be compensated with 50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. CM Adityanath has ordered the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a detailed report on the incident within the next 12 hours. Jhansi Hospital Fire: DNA Tests to Identify Victims Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, confirmed that DNA tests will be conducted, to identify three of the deceased newborns, as seven of the victims have already been identified. He assured that the state government will conduct a multi-level investigation into the cause of the fire.