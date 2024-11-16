Jhansi hospital fire kills 10 newborns: Modi, Adityanath announce ex-gratia; PM, Murmu, Kharge condole death | 10 points

Jhansi Hospital Fire: A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has claimed the lives of 10 newborns, igniting widespread shock and sorrow across the nation. PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, President Droupadi Murmu condoled the tragic loss.
The tragic incident, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to the highly oxygenated environment, leading to the loss of innocent lives.
