Jhansi hospital fire kills 10 newborns: Modi, Adityanath announce ex-gratia; PM, Murmu, Kharge condole death | 10 points

1 min read

A fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the deaths of 10 newborns, causing national outrage. Officials, including PM Modi and President Murmu, expressed their condolences for the tragic incident believed to have originated from a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator.

