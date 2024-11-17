Jhansi fire: Oppn alleges govt incompetency, 4-member panel to probe, CM Yogi says ₹5 lakh for families | 10 points

Jhansi hospital fire: Uttar Pradesh opposition party Samajwadi Party's MP Awadhesh Prasad has alleged that the Jhansi hospital fire, which killed 10 newborn babies, was due to the state government's incompetency, ANI reported on November 17.

Speaking to the news agency, Prasad condoled the deaths as “very sad and heart-rending”, and called out the government for its “incompetency” after the fire and divisive politics.

Meanwhile, a four-member committee has been appointed to probe the incident. And UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a ₹lakh assistance for all affected families.

Jhansi Hospital Fire Top 10 Updates “It is a very sad and heart-rending incident. This incident happened due to the result of incompetency of the government. Now we demand from the government to investigate the whole incident and take action,” SP MP Prasad told ANI.

“The Yogi government talks about division but the people of Ayodhya making us win, showing that the country will not run on religion and division. The state government is engaged in divisive politics rather than focusing on issues,” he added.

Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said seven bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. “The investigation to identify three others is still underway, and we are clarifying the situation regarding one child. We are in discussions with their relatives, and weight and measurements are being checked. Among the other children admitted, three are in serious condition. Prima facie, the situation seems to have arisen due to an electric short circuit,” Kumar told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “The fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their innocent children. I pray to God to give them the strength to endure this immense loss. The local administration, under the state government's supervision, is making every effort to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.”

5 lakh for the families of the deceased newborns. The chief minister has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report on the incident within 12 hours.