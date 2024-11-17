Jhansi fire: Oppn alleges govt incompetency, 4-member panel to probe, CM Yogi says ₹5 lakh for families | 10 points

Jhansi hospital fire: Uttar Pradesh opposition party Samajwadi Party's MP Awadhesh Prasad has alleged that the Jhansi hospital fire, which killed 10 newborn babies, was due to the state government's incompetency, ANI reported on November 17.
Speaking to the news agency, Prasad condoled the deaths as “very sad and heart-rending”, and called out the government for its “incompetency” after the fire and divisive politics.
Meanwhile, a four-member committee has been appointed to probe the incident. And UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a ₹lakh assistance for all affected families.
(With inputs from ANI)
