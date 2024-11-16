Jhansi hospital fire news: Yogi govt forms investigation team to probe death of 10 babies

Ten newborn babies died from burns and suffocation after a fire swept through a neonatal intensive care unit in Uttar Pradesh. A 4-member investigation committee has been established by the UP Health Department to investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days.

Published16 Nov 2024, 08:01 PM IST
A mother of a newborn leaves with her relatives after she identified her son. The baby is being treated in a private hospital after he was rescued from a neonatal intensive care unit following the fire.
A mother of a newborn leaves with her relatives after she identified her son. The baby is being treated in a private hospital after he was rescued from a neonatal intensive care unit following the fire.(REUTERS)

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a four member investigation committee to probe the death of ten newborns in Jhansi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed several top officials to subit their reports on the incident within 12 hours.

An official communique from the UP government indicated that the four member committee had been formed under the chairmanship of DG Medical Education. It includes members of the state health department and is expected to submit a detailed investigation report of the case in the next seven days.

Meanwhile the National Human Rights Commission of India also took suo motu cognisance of the matter on Saturday evening. It has issued notices to the UP Chief Secretary and UP Director General of Police seeking a detailed report on the incident within one week.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced 5 lakh ex gratia to the parents of each deceased and also ordered a three-tier probe into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the families of the deceased and announced an assistance of 2 lakh for the next of kin.

A fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College late on Friday night. 10 infants were killed while some of them were rescued by waiting parents and bystanders. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit to be the cause of the tragic incident.

The fire broke out around 10:45 pm on Friday in the NICU wards of the hospital while the deceased babies were in incubators. 16 others remain critically injured, while 37 babies were rescued. 

The incident sparked a political blame game in the state where bypolls to nine assembly seats are to be held on November 20. Opposition parties blamed the BJP government in the state and said the deaths raise many serious questions on the administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 08:01 PM IST
