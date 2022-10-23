Home / News / India / Jharkhand allows 2 hours to burst firecrackers on Diwali
Jharkhand allows 2 hours to burst firecrackers on Diwali
Livemint( with inputs from PTI )
In a bid to restrict air and noise pollution, the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board has issued an order, allowing bursting of firecrackers for two hours from 8 pm on Diwali
An official said on Sunday that the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) has issued an order allowing the bursting of firecrackers for two hours starting at 8 p.m. on Diwali in an effort to reduce air and noise pollution.
He added that while the timings for the start of the firecracker bursting will vary on Guru Purab, Chhat, Christmas, and New Year's, the two-hour window will still be in effect on those days.
On Diwali, Gurpurab, and Chhath festival, firecrackers may be set off between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
According to the board official, the hours will be 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m. for Christmas and New Year's.
According to JSPCB Member Secretary YK Das, all urban areas in the state's districts had "good or satisfactory" air quality levels this year.
Crackers with a decibel level below the specified 125-decibel limit could be sold.
Air quality index levels between 0 and 50 are classified by the Central Pollution Control Board as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," and 301 to 400 as "very poor."
According to the JSPCB's order, disobeying it would result in legal action under sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 37 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981.
The board has decided to measure noise pollution at four locations throughout Ranchi, the state capital, on Diwali night between 6 pm and 12 midnight.
Another board representative stated that the High Court, Doranda (a quiet area), Ashok Nagar (a residential area), Albert Ekka, and Kutchery Chowk will all have their noise levels tested (commercial area).
On October 18, the board measured the noise pollution in the designated areas, and it discovered a 44% increase from the allowable limit in the quiet zone before the Diwali festival.
According to the official, pollution levels have gone above the established limit in commercial and residential areas by 8% and 22%, respectively.
