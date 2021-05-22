Jharkhand: 22 suspected Covid-19 deaths reported in Palamu, probe ordered

At least 22 people have died in the last 20 days in a tribal-dominated village of Jharkhand's Palamu district due to suspected coronavirus infection.

The authorities have ordered a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths, reported in Sua Kaudia village under Medininagar police station.

The deaths come days after similar incidents were reported in the Hazaribag district of the state. The administration there has also constituted a team to investigate 10 fatalities in a span of 12 days at village Khutra near Ichak Bazar.

Palamu deputy commissioner Shashiranjan said that the administration is aware of the deaths but the reasons have not been ascertained yet.

The deaths are said to have occurred in the village, located 10 km from the district headquarters, between 25 April and 15 May.

Divisional commissioner Jatashankar Choudhary told news agency PTI that he has asked the deputy commissioner to arrange for Covid-19 tests of villagers, besides establishing a medical camp in the village.

Chaudhury has also ordered a probe into the deaths.

The BJP's Palamu district president Vijayanand Pathak who hails from Sua Kaudia said that the deaths were suspected to be caused by Covid-19.

Pathak demanded a thorough probe into the deaths.

Cases in Jharkhand

The state continued to show an easing of coronavirus rage 2,056 more people testing positive for Covid-19 and 60 new fatalities on Friday.

The total fatalities have risen to 4,714, while the state's caseload spiked to 3,24,884.

Till four days back, Jharkhand was logging more than 100 casualties due to coronavirus and around 5,000 fresh infections. The recovery rate now stands at 90.38%, better than the national average of 86.70%.

Battling a severe second wave of Covid-19, the Jharkhand government has set up a task force at block level to map and more effectively contain the virus. Adopting a multi-pronged strategy, the state began the massive public health survey exercise on Wednesday which will be carried out till 25 May 25.

