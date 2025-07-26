Jharkhand: 4 youths drown in Seraikela-Kharsawan dam while bathing

Four youths drowned in a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, while taking a bath on Saturday, July 26, PTI reported, citing police.

The incident occuring in the Daraikela panchayat area.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI that the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah. The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital here.

Another official identified the youths as Gaurav Mandal (18), Harivansh Das (20), Sunil Sao (20), and Manoj Sao (20).

All four individuals lived in Daraikela village within the Kharsawan police station jurisdiction.