Deputy commissioners of all Jharkhand districts have been ordered to reserve at least 50% of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

According to an official release, Jharkhand health secretary KK Soan has instructed the deputy commissioners to have meetings with private hospitals in their respective districts and come up with detailed action plans.

The decision was taken after state health minister Banna Gupta held an emergency meeting with the health secretary over the Covid-19 situation.

The health secretary has also directed all private hospitals to ensure priority of Covid-19 patients treatment.

The direction came in wake of the increasing number of coronavirus infections further leading to the shortage of beds both in the government and private hospitals in the state.

Covid cases in Jharkhand

The state's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,39,384 on Monday as 2,296 more people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,213.

Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 1,076, followed by East Singhbhum (362) and Dumka (128), an official said.

The capital city also recorded the highest number of fatalities at 14, followed by four in East Singhbhum and one each in Dhanbad, Godda and Pakur districts, the official said.

The state now has 13,933 active cases, while 1,24,238 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Restrictions in the state

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Jharkhand government has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions.

In an official order, the state government said that all shops, restaurants, clubs shall be shut after 8 pm. However, take-home/ home delivery shall be permitted.

Not more than five persons shall congregate at public places, it said.

All schools shall be closed and education shall be provided online or by digital content. However, offline classes for class 10 and class 12 who shall be taking the board exam in the year 2021 are permitted. These offline classes shall not be mandatory and students shall attend only with a prior consent of their parents.

All gymnasium/swimming pools shall be closed. Similarly, all parks shall be closed. All sports events shall be prohibited. However, sportspersons are permitted to train in the stadium. All fairs and exhibitions are prohibited.





