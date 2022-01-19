Beneficiaries will have to enter their Aadhaar card details in an app to get the ₹25 per litre concession on petrol and diesel, said Jharkhand minister Hafizul Hassan on Wednesday.

"Aadhar cards will be required (to give a subsidy of ₹25 per litre petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month for two-wheelers, via an app launched by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren). It will also be given to non-license holders till 1 April," Hassan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

State Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in December announced the subsidy on petrol and diesel for two-wheelers owned by the poor in the state from Republic Day this year.

The concession will be given for 10 litres of petrol every month, a statement by the state government said later.

"To provide relief to the poor and middle-class families of the state who are impacted by the increased fuel prices, the government has decided to a give relief of ₹25 per litre on petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26, 2022," Soren said.

“Jharkhand government is working fast to bring its action plans on the ground. Prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing. This has adversely impacted the poor and middle-class families," he added.

He made the announcement on the completion of two years of the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

The Centre had on 3 November cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record ₹5 and ₹10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels. It had become effective from 4 November.

This was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolled back a part of the ₹13 and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing the high rates to consumers despite the sharp fall in international oil prices.

Later many states had further slashed taxes on the two fuels to make them cheaper.

