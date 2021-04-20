OPEN APP
Jharkhand announces 8-day lockdown amid rising covid cases. Details here

The Jharkhand government today announced lockdown from April 22 to April 29 with few exemptions, news agency ANI reported. Essential services have been allowed while religious places will also remain open but the gathering of devotees not allowed, the report said. Mining, agricultural and construction activities have also been permitted, ANI reported.

India today reported 2.59 lakh coronavirus cases, pushing the overall tally to 1.53 crore, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. A record 1,761 new fatalities were reported in 24 hours across the country. The 1,716 new fatalities include 46 from .

Jharkhand had 30,477 active cases, up 2,467 in 24 hours.

Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that Jharkhand government had sought permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of the Remdesivir from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company amid increasing demand of for the COVID-19 drug for critical patients in the state.

Meanwhile, the state has administered 28,07,893 doses of covid vaccine so far.

On Monday, amid surging COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi starting from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states to ramp up testing, lab infrastructure, strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

