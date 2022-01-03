The Jharkhand government on Monday announced fresh restrictions in the wake of sharp spike in Covid cases due to Omicron. All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order, state health minister Banna Gupta said.

Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders. However, official work will be allowed with 50% capacity.

The minister, however, said that no decision has been taken on the night curfew yet. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Markets will be shut down at 8 pm.

Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will also remain open, the minister said.

Ranchi | All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order. Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders, however official work will be allowed with 50% capacity: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta pic.twitter.com/AkSsMUflUO — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

The state government earlier had sought suggestions from various departments in view of rising infections.

"In view of the increasing infection of Covind, the government has sought suggestions from various departments. Your government is closely monitoring all aspects for your safety and in the proposed meeting of disaster authority tomorrow (Monday), keeping all the aspects in mind, will take appropriate decision in the interest of all of you," read a tweet from the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office.

The Chief Minister had advised the public to not fall for rumours, wear a mask while going out, and taking special care of elders and children in their families.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.