Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jharkhand announces fresh restrictions amid Omicron scare. Details here

Jharkhand announces fresh restrictions amid Omicron scare. Details here

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a review meeting in Ranchi on Friday. 
1 min read . 08:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders. However, official work will be allowed with 50% capacity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Jharkhand government on Monday announced fresh restrictions in the wake of sharp spike in Covid cases due to Omicron. All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order, state health minister Banna Gupta said. 

The Jharkhand government on Monday announced fresh restrictions in the wake of sharp spike in Covid cases due to Omicron. All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order, state health minister Banna Gupta said. 

Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders. However, official work will be allowed with 50% capacity. 

Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders. However, official work will be allowed with 50% capacity. 

The minister, however, said that no decision has been taken on the night curfew yet. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. 

The minister, however, said that no decision has been taken on the night curfew yet. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. 

Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will also remain open, the minister said. 

Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will also remain open, the minister said. 

The state government earlier had sought suggestions from various departments in view of rising infections. 

The state government earlier had sought suggestions from various departments in view of rising infections. 

"In view of the increasing infection of Covind, the government has sought suggestions from various departments. Your government is closely monitoring all aspects for your safety and in the proposed meeting of disaster authority tomorrow (Monday), keeping all the aspects in mind, will take appropriate decision in the interest of all of you," read a tweet from the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office.

"In view of the increasing infection of Covind, the government has sought suggestions from various departments. Your government is closely monitoring all aspects for your safety and in the proposed meeting of disaster authority tomorrow (Monday), keeping all the aspects in mind, will take appropriate decision in the interest of all of you," read a tweet from the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office.

The Chief Minister had advised the public to not fall for rumours, wear a mask while going out, and taking special care of elders and children in their families.

The Chief Minister had advised the public to not fall for rumours, wear a mask while going out, and taking special care of elders and children in their families.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!