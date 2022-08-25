This state approves creation of around 50,000 jobs of teachers

The state also also gave its nod for creating 87 teaching posts in degree colleges, and 1,990 posts of medical officers and paramedical personnel at newly created 134 primary health centers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved the creation of around 50,000 job posts of assistant teachers for primary and middle schools in the state. The state cabinet-led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren also also gave its nod for creating 87 teaching posts in degree colleges, and 1,990 posts of medical officers and paramedical personnel at newly created 134 primary health centers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved the creation of around 50,000 job posts of assistant teachers for primary and middle schools in the state. The state cabinet-led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren also also gave its nod for creating 87 teaching posts in degree colleges, and 1,990 posts of medical officers and paramedical personnel at newly created 134 primary health centers.
"To strengthen the education sector in the state, the cabinet has approved the creation of 20,825 posts of intermediate-trained sahayak acharyas (assistant teachers) for primary schools and 29,175 posts of graduate-trained sahayak acharyas for middle schools," Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.
"To strengthen the education sector in the state, the cabinet has approved the creation of 20,825 posts of intermediate-trained sahayak acharyas (assistant teachers) for primary schools and 29,175 posts of graduate-trained sahayak acharyas for middle schools," Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.
Further, the state has also given approval to rope in IIT Madras on a nomination basis as the technical partner of the state Transport Department for studying and drafting the standard operating procedures to reduce road accidents in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the state has also given approval to rope in IIT Madras on a nomination basis as the technical partner of the state Transport Department for studying and drafting the standard operating procedures to reduce road accidents in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jharkhand cabinet has approved ₹212 crore for construction of 6.9 km of ring road near Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Also, it approved the transfer of 1.49 acres of land in Nirsa block in Dhanbad to North Karanpura Transco Limited (NKTL) on a 30-year-lease for ₹90.24 lakh for setting up a 400/220 KV substation.
Jharkhand cabinet has approved ₹212 crore for construction of 6.9 km of ring road near Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Also, it approved the transfer of 1.49 acres of land in Nirsa block in Dhanbad to North Karanpura Transco Limited (NKTL) on a 30-year-lease for ₹90.24 lakh for setting up a 400/220 KV substation.
The cabinet also sanctioned ₹36 crore for free distribution of five kg of foodgrain from April to September 2022 among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY). The state cabinet has also raised the limit of maximum number of beneficiaries of Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme from 15 lakh to 20 lakh.
The cabinet also sanctioned ₹36 crore for free distribution of five kg of foodgrain from April to September 2022 among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY). The state cabinet has also raised the limit of maximum number of beneficiaries of Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme from 15 lakh to 20 lakh.
Besides, nod was given to amend the notified rules for the appointment of constables in the Special India Reserve (Primitive Tribes) Battalion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, nod was given to amend the notified rules for the appointment of constables in the Special India Reserve (Primitive Tribes) Battalion.