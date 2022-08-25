This state approves creation of around 50,000 jobs of teachers

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved the creation of around 50,000 job posts of assistant teachers for primary and middle schools in the state. The state cabinet-led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren also also gave its nod for creating 87 teaching posts in degree colleges, and 1,990 posts of medical officers and paramedical personnel at newly created 134 primary health centers.

