The Agitators belonging to various student bodies have called for a bandh today over the demand of 100 percent reservation for local people in Jharkhand government jobs.

The plan for bandh was rescheduled to 19 April by the Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella body of the majority of students' associations in wake of the demise of state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The call for bandh came after the state government on 3 March announced amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The students claim that the government had earlier promised to provide employment on the basis of the 1932 khatiyan. But, the amendments point towards the pre-2016 employment policy provisioning a 60-40 ratio which is not acceptable to student unions.

Student leader Devendra Mahto said the agitators will not rest till their demands are fulfilled. Protesters urged all to support their bandh by not opening shops and running buses.

Many schools will remain closed today, while the Jharkhand Academic Council's 11th board university exams have been cancelled. During this time, emergency services will remain open.

As per the LiveHindustan report, in view of security, more than 2500 police force has been deployed in Ranchi.

Mahto claimed the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 'khatiyan' (land settlement) but instead, it introduced a pre-2016 employment policy, under which 60 percent of the seats will be reserved for underprivileged students while 40 percent will remain open for all. Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of people living in Jharkhand prior to that year get jobs.

What is the 60:40 formula that students are opposing?

In the new employment policy which was notified in March 2023, the government introduced a 60:40 formula meaning, the quota level would go up to 60 percent while 40 percent would remain open, but aspirants might be asked to give a declaration about their domicile

Earlier on Tuesday, agitators took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi to meet their demands. The procession was taken out as part of the students' 72-hour agitation over the issue. They also gathered near Jaipal Singh Stadium and took out the torchlight procession to Albert Ekka Chowk. Prior to that on Monday, the protesters attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence but the police stopped them ahead of the spot, prompting them to take other routes to assemble near Sidhu-Kanhu Park close to the CM's house.

(With inputs from agencies)