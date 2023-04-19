Earlier on Tuesday, agitators took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi to meet their demands. The procession was taken out as part of the students' 72-hour agitation over the issue. They also gathered near Jaipal Singh Stadium and took out the torchlight procession to Albert Ekka Chowk. Prior to that on Monday, the protesters attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence but the police stopped them ahead of the spot, prompting them to take other routes to assemble near Sidhu-Kanhu Park close to the CM's house.

