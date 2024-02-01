Jharkhand administration went into overdrive on Wednesday when after hours of questioning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jharkhand's youngest Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren in money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud.

Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand before being driven away to ED custody. Senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named his successor. A Chief Minister can be arrested under the anti-money laundering rules if he evades summons thrice.

The second choice of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) doyen Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren had taken charge Jharkhand as its youngest chief minister, with the support of the Congress and the RJD.

Here are 10 updates to Hemant Soren arrest

-Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.

-Protesting against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, several tribal outfits gave a call for Jharkhand bandh on Thursday. Speaking to PTI, Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown.

-Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has refused to see Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators

-In a late-night development, Hemant Soren moved the Jharkhand High Court. However, the reason why he moved court was not known. His petition will be heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary at 10.30 am on Thursday.

-INDIA bloc leaders met on Wednesday evening and discussed the situation arising after the resignation and arrest of Hemant Soren. Soren's JMM is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc

-ED has claimed 48-year-old Hemant Soren was "evasive" in his replies during the questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Acres of land have been acquired allegedly by Chief Minister and the people known to him, the ED alleged. “We have arrested him in a money laundering case for a land scam involving 8 acres of land" ED officials said

-Notably, in 2022, Hemant Soren was staring at disqualification as an MLA, which would have resulted in him losing the CM's post, as a mining lease given to him was allegedly renewed after he became the state's chief minister.

-JMM legislators gathered at Hemant Soren's residence elected the transport minister Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party with party spokesperson Vinod Pandey saying that a consensus was reached on his name.

-The allegations of money laundering against the JMM leader pertain to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the 'land mafia'.

-The investigation is linked to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the central probe agency. The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

