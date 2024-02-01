Jharkhand Bandh today: Tribal outfits call shutdown after Hemant Soren's arrest in land fraud case | 10 updates
Jharkhand's youngest Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud. Several tribal outfits have called for a Jharkhand bandh in protest of Hemant Soren's arrest
Jharkhand administration went into overdrive on Wednesday when after hours of questioning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jharkhand's youngest Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren in money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud.