Jharkhand bandh: Why student organisation in state are protesting- Explained2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
- The call for bandh came after the state government on 3 March announced amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations
Student organizations in Jharkhand have called for a state bandh on Monday to demand a 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy. The bandh which was announced under the banner of the Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) constitutes different student organizations of the state.
