Student organizations in Jharkhand have called for a state bandh on Monday to demand a 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy. The bandh which was announced under the banner of the Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) constitutes different student organizations of the state.

The plan for bandh was however, rescheduled by the Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella body of the majority of students' associations to 19 April in wake of the demise of state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

"We have rescheduled our plan for Jharkhand bandh and now it will be held on April 19. We will Gherao CM house on April 17. The decision was taken in view of the demise of our Education minister, who was the only minister to have raised a strong voice for 1932-Khatiyan-based employment policy," JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said.

"Jharkhand bandh on Monday. We have the support of dozens of students union. However, schools, medical facilities including ambulance and other emergency services will be kept out of the purview of the bandh," JYA central coordinator Imam Safi said.

The student organization also carried out a procession on Sunday from Ranchi University to Albert Ekka Chowk and requested shopkeepers to keep their shops closed.

The call for bandh came after the state government on 3 March announced amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The students claim that the government had earlier promised to provide employment on the basis of the 1932 khatiyan.

But, the amendments point towards the pre-2016 employment policy provisioning a 60-40 ratio which is not acceptable to student unions.

What is 1932 khatiyan?

In November 2022, the government passed a bill in the state assembly with the aim of fixing land records of 1932 as the basis to determine the state’s domicile and the state’s employment policy. The bill has provisions to reserve class III & IV government jobs for the locals.

The bill came after the Jharkhand High Court scrapped the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Examination Rules 2021 which mandated that the general category government aspirants must complete classes 10th and 12th from the state for appearing in examinations.

What is the 60:40 formula?

In the new employment policy which was notified in March 2023, the government introduced a 60:40 formula meaning, the quota level would go up to 60% while 40% would remain open, but aspirants might be asked to give a declaration about their domicile.

“To ensure locals get preference or at least have an advantage, the course structure for the examinations could include papers testing aspirants in the local language and culture," an official told HT.

