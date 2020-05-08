Home > News > India > Jharkhand bans 11 pan masala brands to protect public health
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses administrative officials via video-conference during a high-level meeting, for the safe return of its citizens stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown, at his residential office in Ranchi, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI01-05-2020_000202B) (PTI)
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses administrative officials via video-conference during a high-level meeting, for the safe return of its citizens stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown, at his residential office in Ranchi, Friday, May 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI01-05-2020_000202B) (PTI)

Jharkhand bans 11 pan masala brands to protect public health

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 08:19 PM IST PTI

  • The state government had on April 22 imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the threat of the spread of novel coronavirus infection
  • Jharkhand becomes the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala

RANCHI : Jharkhand on Friday banned manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year saying these products contain a chemical which is harmful to the heart and can cause various diseases.

The authorities collected 41 samples of various brands of pan masala from different districts and tested them to check it they contain magnesium carbonate, which is banned under the Food Safety Act, 2006, as one of the ingredients, an official release said here.

A total of 11 brands, including leading ones, failed the test.

"So, for the interest of public health, the ban has been imposed (on the 11 brands) for one year. Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Jharkhand becomes the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala, the release said.

The state government had on April 22 imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the threat of the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
8 districts in Jharkhand have confirmed cases of Covid-19

10 new coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand as of 8:00 AM - May 6

1 min read . 06 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout