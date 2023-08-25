Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Jharkhand BJP chief booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST Livemint

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family. (94 characters)

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. (HT)

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Soren family including Shibu Soren and CM Hemant Soren at Kanke police station in Ranchi.

The FIR was registered under sections 500, 504, 505 (2) IPC against Babulal Marandi on August 23 on the complaint of one Sonu Tirkey, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

In his complaint, Sonu Tirkey said that in a speech published on a Facebook page on August 16, Babulal Marandi used derogatory remarks against the Soren family for his political benefits and this has hurt his as well as tribals' sentiments.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.