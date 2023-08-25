Jharkhand BJP chief booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi booked for derogatory remarks against Soren family. (94 characters)
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Soren family including Shibu Soren and CM Hemant Soren at Kanke police station in Ranchi.
The FIR was registered under sections 500, 504, 505 (2) IPC against Babulal Marandi on August 23 on the complaint of one Sonu Tirkey, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
In his complaint, Sonu Tirkey said that in a speech published on a Facebook page on August 16, Babulal Marandi used derogatory remarks against the Soren family for his political benefits and this has hurt his as well as tribals' sentiments.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)