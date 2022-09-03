The BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey responded and said that there was no violation of rules and everything was done on time. Dubey told ANI, "does the government work on the instructions of an MP? The airport belongs to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Air traffic control (ATC) clearance is monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and security is under the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS). It is three entities and all three are different. FIR lodged against Airport Director too. Why? Because Deputy Commissioner (DC) knew that FIR won't stand before High Court because if there is any mistake in this airport or if any rule has been violated or threatened, then the security in-charge is the director of the airport authority."