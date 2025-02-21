The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled Hindi and Science subjects examinations for Class 10 students after paper leak claims went viral on social media.

Jharkhand board's class 10 students appeared for the Hindi board exam on February 18, and the Science board exam was held on Thursday.

"All students, their parents, principals concerned, centre superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A & Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and Science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled," JAC, a government body, said in a notice.

Jharkhand board cancels Class 10 paper, re-examination for Hindi and Science exams will be held soon

Jharkhand board class 10th paper leak re-examination According to the notice, the Hindi and Science re-examinations will be held after the completion of other Class 10th board exams, as per the datasheet.

Jharkhand board classes 10, aka matriculation, and 12, aka intermediate, began amid tight security in the state on February 11. The board examination was set to be held for 7.84 lakh students. These exams are conducted in two sittings.

The class 10 board exams are scheduled in the first sitting fom 9:45 am to 1 pm, whereas Class 12 examinations are being conducted in the second sitting, rom 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Jharkhand Class 10 exam paper leak: JAC officials to submit report within 24 hours In the wake of Jharkhand's class 10 board paper cancellation, the Jharkhand Academic Council Chairman, Dr Natwa Hansda, directed the deputy commissioners of Koderma and Giridh to submit a report within twenty-four hours to take strict action against the culprits, according to news agency IANS.

Hansda also mentioned that the council has found lead of the culprits behind Jharkhand board paper leak and the investigation is underway.