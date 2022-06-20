Jharkhand Academic Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for class 10 in a day or two. The results can be checked on the board's official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm. The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for class 10 in a day or two. The results can be checked on the board's official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm. The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12.
Jagarnath Mahto, School Education and Literacy Department Minister, told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC."
Jagarnath Mahto, School Education and Literacy Department Minister, told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC."
The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20. They were divided into two shifts – the first shift was held from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20. They were divided into two shifts – the first shift was held from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend."
JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend."
Here is how the check the results:
Log in to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi i.e. jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link
As you click on the link, you will be redirected to the new page.
After that, you have to fill in the asked details on the new page like roll code and roll number.
After entering the details then click on the submit option, after the Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear before you.
Check all the details thoroughly (this includes the student's name, father’s name, mother’s name, subjectwise marks of the students, total marks secured by the students, percentage of the students)
Download and print the copy for future use
Here is how the check the results:
Log in to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi i.e. jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link
As you click on the link, you will be redirected to the new page.
After that, you have to fill in the asked details on the new page like roll code and roll number.
After entering the details then click on the submit option, after the Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear before you.
Check all the details thoroughly (this includes the student's name, father’s name, mother’s name, subjectwise marks of the students, total marks secured by the students, percentage of the students)