Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for class 10 in a day or two. The results can be checked on the board's official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm. The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12.

