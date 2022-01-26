This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the scheme, BPL ration card holders can also register on CMSUPPORTS mobile application for the subsidy. A total of 73,000 of the 1.04 lakh applications have been approved so far.
Below Poverty Line (BPL) families will get a subsidy of ₹25 per litre for up to 10 litres of petrol per month, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on the occasion on Republic Day. The CM had announced the scheme last month which came into effect on Wednesday.
"From today onwards, poor two-wheeler owners can get a subsidy of ₹25 per litre for up to 10 litres every month under the CM-SUPPORTS scheme. The amount will be directly credited to their bank accounts," he said.
Government has made efforts to provide employment
On the occasion of Republic Day, Soren said government has made efforts to provide employment and ensure the participation of common people in administration and development.
Soren said that more than 80 lakh unorganised sector workers in the state have registered themselves on the government's e-shram portal.
Stressing on the need to generate employment, he said that action has been taken to speed up the process of appointment to vacant posts in the state government which is pending for years.
To provide maximum opportunities to youth from Jharkhand in government jobs, it has been made mandatory to pass classes 10 and 12 from a recognised institution in the state, besides having knowledge of local language and customs, he said.
Educational index: State gained 29 points last year
Soren pointed out Jharkhand has gained 29 points last year as per the educational index released by the Centre.
"As per the educational index released by the Centre, Jharkhand has gained 29 points in the last one year, which is highest in the country.
"A total of 80 schools of excellence, 325 block-level leader schools and 4,091 gram panchayat-level model schools are being developed with the provision of modern infrastructure and quality teachers," he said.
Around 250 schools have been identified in various districts for implementation of mother tongue-based teaching system on a pilot basis, he said.
Pension Scheme for elderly
CM Soren said that he was pained to see that lakhs of needy elderly people were not getting the benefits of the Universal Pension Scheme.
"We have decided that all elderly people, barring those coming under the tax net, will be eligible to get benefits of this scheme. Already more than 3 lakh people have benefited from the 'Aapke Adhikar Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' scheme," he added.
