Jharkhand Civic Body Poll Results LIVE: Who will become Ranchi mayor? Vote counting on for 48 municipal bodies

Jharkhand Municipal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes for the polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand is underway amid tight security, officials said.

Polling for the 48 local bodies was conducted on 23 February, using two colours of ballot papers – white and pink – for the election of councillors and mayors or chairpersons, respectively, he said.

"Ballot papers are being segregated in the initial stage of the counting. The results, starting from ward councillors, are likely to come in a few hours," State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Jharkhand civic body polls

Elections were conducted for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), along with councillors across 1,042 wards spanning nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats.

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

In total, 562 candidates — including 235 women — contested for mayor and chairperson posts. For ward councillor positions, 5,562 candidates were in the fray, of whom 2,727 were women.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for the latest updates on Jharkhand civic body poll results