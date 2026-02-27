Subscribe

Jharkhand Civic Body Poll Results LIVE: Who will become Ranchi mayor? Vote counting on for 48 municipal bodies

Jharkhand Municipal Election Results 2026: Polling for the 48 local bodies was conducted on 23 February. Counting is underway is expected to finish by today night. Keep checking for the latest updates on Jharkhand civic body election results

Updated27 Feb 2026, 03:07:29 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) election, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2026_000104A)(PTI)

Jharkhand Municipal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes for the polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand is underway amid tight security, officials said.

Polling for the 48 local bodies was conducted on 23 February, using two colours of ballot papers – white and pink – for the election of councillors and mayors or chairpersons, respectively, he said.

"Ballot papers are being segregated in the initial stage of the counting. The results, starting from ward councillors, are likely to come in a few hours," State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Jharkhand civic body polls

Elections were conducted for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), along with councillors across 1,042 wards spanning nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats.

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

In total, 562 candidates — including 235 women — contested for mayor and chairperson posts. For ward councillor positions, 5,562 candidates were in the fray, of whom 2,727 were women.

Follow updates here:
27 Feb 2026, 03:07:25 PM IST

Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE: Ranjit Kumar Paswan wins Ward 13

As per local media reports, Ranjit Kumar Paswan has won from Ward 13. Rahul alias Sonu has won from Ward 8.
Counting of votes is still underway in other wards.

27 Feb 2026, 03:01:44 PM IST

Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE: How many candidates are contesting?

A total of 562 candidates—including 235 women—are contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 aspirants, of whom 2,727 are women, are in the race for ward councillor positions.

27 Feb 2026, 02:48:25 PM IST

Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE: Counting is on for how many wards?

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

27 Feb 2026, 02:48:25 PM IST

Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE: When will counting conclude?

Counting is expected to end today, Friday night. It began at around 8 am in the morning, reported PTI

27 Feb 2026, 02:48:25 PM IST

Jharkhand municipal election results LIVE: What happened in Mango municipality?

Polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

