Kalpana Soren may be named Chief Minister if JMM leader is arrested by ED. 10 points on Hemant Soren's wife
Hemant Soren, JMM leader and Jharkhand CM, faces questioning by the ED in a money laundering case. There were source based reports that his wife, Kalpana Soren, could potentially become the next CM of Jharkhand
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Tuesday was spent being chased by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who accused him of being ‘absconding’. The Jharkhand CM on Tuesday travelled to Ranchi and held meetings with his party and other alliance MLAs, ahead of his scheduled questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.