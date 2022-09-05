Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren confident of winning floor test today2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 09:26 AM IST
On September 5, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren would request a trust vote.
Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, will ask for a trust vote on September 5 during the special one-day session of the Jharkhand Assembly amid the political unrest in the state. The meeting was scheduled after the motion to hold a special Assembly session was recently approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet. To attend this special session, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs who were staying at the resort in Raipur took a flight back to Ranchi on September 4.