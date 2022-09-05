Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, will ask for a trust vote on September 5 during the special one-day session of the Jharkhand Assembly amid the political unrest in the state. The meeting was scheduled after the motion to hold a special Assembly session was recently approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet. To attend this special session, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs who were staying at the resort in Raipur took a flight back to Ranchi on September 4.

The ruling coalition is ready to handle any eventuality, Soren previously assured the media at the Ranchi airport. "No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under control. I will let you know if I will go with the MLAs," he said.

According to government sources, the ruling coalition will present the House with a resolution of confidence in Soren.

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, refuted claims that he was harbouring Jharkhand's UPA legislators in his state and working to keep the Jharkhand administration in power. When asked about the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur, Baghel said, "Who am I to save anyone (Jharkhand govt)? ...They are guests in my state."

The UPA coalition government in Jharkhand relocated its MLAs to Raipur to prevent them from being snatched in light of the BJP's "horse-trading" strategies, CM Baghel earlier said.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies relocated their MLAs last week to a resort in the Congress-run state of Chhattisgarh due to concerns over poaching. According to ANI sources, among those who travelled to Raipur were 13 members of the Congress, including four ministers, and 18 JMM MLAs. CM Soren received the MLAs at the circuit house not long after they arrived back from Raipur.

The legislators spent the night at the circuit house and will depart at 10 am in the morning for a one-day session at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

There was a political crisis in Jharkhand after the BJP petitioned for Soren to be expelled from the Assembly over claims that he had profited from his position. The Jharkhand coalition's ruling party had around 31 MLAs and ministers in the capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, which would have disqualified Soren from serving as an MLA.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

(With ANI inputs)