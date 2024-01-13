ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for 8th time, asks to appear between January 16-20: Sources
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20 in connection with the “illegal mining case”.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the eight time in connection with the “illegal mining case", sources told ANI on Saturday. According to the report, the ED asked Soren to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20.