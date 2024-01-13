The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the eight time in connection with the “illegal mining case", sources told ANI on Saturday. According to the report, the ED asked Soren to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED had earlier issued summons to Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, asking him to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case. The probe agency had also summoned Ramnivas Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sahibganj, on January 11 and one Vinod Singh on January 15.

Before this, the ED had conducted a day-long search of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence. According to the agency sources, searches were carried out at 12 locations, including the residences of Abhishek Prasad and the Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj.

More than ₹7 lakh in cash and 21 cartridges of different calibres were seized from the premises of Sahibganj deputy commissioner (DC) Ram Niwas Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate said on January 4. Apart from seizing "incriminating" digital devices, it recovered a total cash amount of ₹36.99 lakh, including ₹7.25 lakh from the camp office of Ram Niwas Yadav, DC of Sahibganj, PTI reported.

Soren was summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations. He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9, but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations. The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.

In his letter to the agency, Soren said he had provided all necessary documents and information to the ED. He wrote that if the ED needed any information, it could refer to the documents that he had already shared with the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

