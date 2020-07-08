Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren quarantines himself at Ranchi home
`Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren quarantines himself at Ranchi home

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Hemant Soren had recently come in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi home after a minister he met tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister had recently come in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive. Soren has also urged staff members of the Chief Minister's Office to go into home quarantine.

Soren himself is expected to be tested on Wednesday.

Thakur is the first minister in Soren's cabinet to have tested positive for covid-19.

According to recent numbers released by the govt, there have been a total of 2,996 cases in the state out of which 2,104 have recovered. Twenty-two people have lost their lives to the virus so far.

With inputs from PTI.

