Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand is facing an ‘artificial tornado’ the chief minister told news agency ANI on Saturday. Jharkhand saw a severe political crisis brewing after BJP filed a petition opposing his continuance as chief minister and seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.
Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand is facing an ‘artificial tornado’ the chief minister told news agency ANI on Saturday. Jharkhand saw a severe political crisis brewing after BJP filed a petition opposing his continuance as chief minister and seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.
This gave rise to a political instability in the state which was brought under wraps after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader tabled a vote of confidence in the Assembly and won the favour of 48 MLAs in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
This gave rise to a political instability in the state which was brought under wraps after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader tabled a vote of confidence in the Assembly and won the favour of 48 MLAs in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
“As far as the question of political instability (in Jharkhand) is concerned, I feel that there is no such instability. Everything is normal...This is an artificial tornado", news agency ANI quoted CM Hemant Soren.
“As far as the question of political instability (in Jharkhand) is concerned, I feel that there is no such instability. Everything is normal...This is an artificial tornado", news agency ANI quoted CM Hemant Soren.
Earlier it was reported that the Election Commission of India (EC) had told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that the chief minister should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms.
Earlier it was reported that the Election Commission of India (EC) had told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that the chief minister should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms.
“You're mentioning EC and Governor (disqualification issue). In this context, I'd like to say that this is the first such incident in India wherein CM goes to the doors of EC & Governor and asks with folded hands what his punishment should be and is asking for it", the CM said.
“You're mentioning EC and Governor (disqualification issue). In this context, I'd like to say that this is the first such incident in India wherein CM goes to the doors of EC & Governor and asks with folded hands what his punishment should be and is asking for it", the CM said.
The Election Commission sent its opinion to Bais earlier this morning on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.
The Election Commission sent its opinion to Bais earlier this morning on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.
The Jharkhand CM further added, “This environment has not been created by us, it has been done by our rivals. Have you ever seen a culprit demanding a punishment? If I am a culprit, sentence me to a punishment."
The Jharkhand CM further added, “This environment has not been created by us, it has been done by our rivals. Have you ever seen a culprit demanding a punishment? If I am a culprit, sentence me to a punishment."
The CM was referring tot he petition filed by BJP seeking Hemant Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
The CM was referring tot he petition filed by BJP seeking Hemant Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."
The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the largest party in the assembly with 30 MLAs, as part of the UPA alliance, exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister till 2024, completing his term.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the largest party in the assembly with 30 MLAs, as part of the UPA alliance, exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister till 2024, completing his term.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.