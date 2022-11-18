Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a letter to the assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deovrat Jha questioned the claims made the by the central agency. The chief minister said that it was impossible to evade loyalty of ₹1,000 crore in two years in Sahibganj.
Soren was questioned for over nine hours by the central probe agency in connection with the illegal mining case on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters about the allegations levelled against him by ED, CM Soren said, "I am the chief minister of the state and hold a constitutional post. But the way summons was issued, it seems I will flee from the country. In my political career, I haven't found any political leader leaving the country, but businessmen have done so,"
"The Opposition has been hatching a conspiracy to topple this government ever since we came to power. The conspirators who were working like a submarine, have now come to the surface," Soren added.
Soren also claimed that allegations against him don't seem plausible and that ED should only level allegations only after conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.
The ED initially summoned Soren on November 3, but he failed to show up due to official obligations and even dared the central agency to place him under arrest. Later, he requested a three-week postponement of the summons.
He was summoned by the ED in connection with alleged money laundering and illegal mining in the state, along with the alleged contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The summons came months after the Election Commission sent a report to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais recommending the Chief Minister's disqualification from the legislative assembly in August for allegedly holding a mining lease. Opposition BJP claimed that Soren had broken the rules of house of profit while Soren denies the claims.
Talking about the office of profit case, Soren on Thursday said, "The Election Commission had given its opinion to the governor months back but he hasn't opened the envelop yet. He claimed that he sought a second opinion from the EC, but when I wanted to know about it from the poll panel, EC stated that the governor has not sought any second opinion."
"It seems the governor, a constitutional post, is giving patronage to the conspiratorial politics," he added.
