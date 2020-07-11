Home >News >India >Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19
Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 07:14 PM IST ANI

  • Jharkhand CMO apprised that the Chief Minister has been tested negative for COVID-19
  • CM Soren also urged the people to be safe and follow all safety norms

RANCHI : Chief Minister Hemant Soren has tested negative for COVID-19, informed Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

In a tweet, The CMO stated, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren's test report for coronavirus comes negative. The Chief Minister has appealed to people in the state to stay safe and take care of their families. We will defeat corona with cooperation from all. Stay at home and stay safe."

The state's health department informed that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren also tested negative for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

