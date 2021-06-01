Covid vaccine: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free Covid vaccine for the 18-44 age group. In the letter, he has said the state is battling with deadly infection with limited resources and is unable to incur nearly ₹1,100 crore on it due to stressed funds.

According to PTI, Soren writes in the letter that the financial burden on the state for vaccination of the age cohort of 18-44 years is likely to be more than ₹1,100 crore considering 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries.

With vaccine being available for age cohort of 12-18 years and below, the letter says, the mentioned financial burden will further increase by around ₹1,000 crore. "It will be extremely difficult to spare as much resources from the resource pool of the state which is already stressed during Covid times," the chief minister says.

Soren also said that the abysmal supply of vaccine as compared to his state's requirement was the foremost impediment to the ongoing vaccination drive. The chief minister further said that this was probably for the first instance in the history of independent India that the states had been mandated to procure vaccines on their own.

"Such a mandate, under the challenging and unprecedented circumstances where the entire nation is struggling for over a year, stands against the principle of cooperative federalism," he states.

The chief minister said that it was now well established that timely and full vaccination of all the eligible beneficiaries was the only sustainable measure against the spread of infection and to control mortality on account of it.

Better preparedness and response to a possible third wave in the near future will hinge on the extent of vaccination coverage across the country, he said.

Soren stated difficulties in procuring vaccines for the state. According to him, the supplies against the orders placed continue to remain extremely limited and it ultimately depends on the allocations made by the central government.

"On account of scarce supplies, the overall pace of vaccination is not as desired and defeats the very purpose of vaccination drive for this age cohort," he says. The chief minister also complains of higher rate at which states are procuring vaccine.

He said that rates specified by the Centre for procurement of vaccines by the state for the age 18 plus are significantly higher than the rates at which vaccine is being procured by the central government for 45 plus group.

He urged Prime Minister Modi to provide to the State free vaccine for beneficiaries of all age groups and also give freedom to define priorities for vaccination coverage. This, he added, would help the state in achieving the target of full vaccination in a timely manner which would go a long way in ensuring effective tackling of the anticipated third wave.

On Sunday, the chief minister informed that the state had almost exhausted doses for people in the 18-44 years age group.

Jharkhand's Covid numbers soared to 3,36,943 on Monday, with 703 more testing positive for the infection.

