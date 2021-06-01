Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group

"The financial burden on the state for vaccination of the age cohort of 18-44 years is likely to be more than ₹1,100 crore considering 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries. With vaccine being available for age cohort of 12-18 years and below, the mentioned financial burden will further increase by around ₹1,000 crore. It will be extremely difficult to spare as much resources from the resource pool of the state which is already stressed during Covid times," the letter mentioned.