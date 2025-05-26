Jharkhand: CPI (Maoist) Manish Yadav with ₹5 lakh bounty killed in gunfight; another arrested

A senior police official said that a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), identified as Manish Yadav, who carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, while another was arrested. This comes after two maoists were killed in an anti-Naxal operation on May 24.

Another red rebel was arrested during the operation, he said. "Manish Yadav, who was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was arrested," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

Kundan is stated to be carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head.

However, Ramesh said that the reward on Kundan's head is yet to be verified.

The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in a forest in Dauna under the Mauhadand Police Station limits on Sunday night, he said.

Gunfight on May 24 kills two maoists The operation was conducted barely two days after two Maoists, including JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head, were killed in an anti-Naxal operation by security forces in the district.

On May 24, Lohra, the chief of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the organisation, were killed during the operation.

Ganjhu was carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police conducted the joint operation in the Ichabar forest region, falling under the jurisdiction of the Latehar Police Station.

Lohra was wanted in 98 cases, comprising murder, extortion, and arson, across several districts such as Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Palamu, and Latehar.

Ganjhu was wanted in 15 cases, according to Ramesh.

Both were allegedly implicated in the killing of Jharkhand Jaguar deputy commandant Rajesh Kumar during an operation in September 2021.