The Jharkhand government on Tuesday permitted all government and private offices to remain open till 4 pm with 50% human resources as the number of new infections and deaths dropped in the state.

All shops including fruits and grocery will remain closed from Saturday 4 pm till Monday 6 am, according to an official order. However, health services and related shops are exempted.

Earlier on 9 June, the Jharkhand government said that a complete lockdown in the state will be imposed between 4 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday. However, essential services will be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand recorded only one Covid-19 fatality in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,085, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death was reported from East Singhbhum district.

The state also reported 151 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took the tally 3,43,609, the bulletin said.

The new cases were reported from East Singhbhum (27), Dhanbad (23) and Hazaribag (15).

The mortality rate in the state dipped at 1.47% but remained higher than the national average of 1.20%.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 97.62%, better than the national average of 95.40%.

The state now has 3,062 active Covid-19 cases, while 3,35,462 patients have recovered from the infection including 483 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 91,40,410 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, including 38,711 since Monday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of Covid-19, the government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till 17 June.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

