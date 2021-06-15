Earlier on 9 June, the Jharkhand government said that a complete lockdown in the state will be imposed between 4 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday. However, essential services will be allowed to operate.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand recorded only one Covid-19 fatality in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,085, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death was reported from East Singhbhum district.
The state also reported 151 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took the tally 3,43,609, the bulletin said.
The new cases were reported from East Singhbhum (27), Dhanbad (23) and Hazaribag (15).
The mortality rate in the state dipped at 1.47% but remained higher than the national average of 1.20%.