Jharkhand eases Covid curbs from 1 July, allows shops to remain open till 8 pm

The Jharkhand Government on Wednesday issued new Covid-related guidelines to be effective from 1 July as the state's coronavirus tally rose to 3,45,525 today with 94 more people testing positive for the virus.

Let's take a look at the revised guidelines here:

All shops to remain open till 8 pm.

Cinema halls, bars, restaurants and multiplexes to open with 50% capacity.

Stadiums, Gymnasiyns and parks to open.

Banquet hall and community halls to open with 50 person limit

Meanwhile, the state reported two fresh fatalities pushing the death toll to 5,113.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 20, followed by Simdega (eight) and Bokaro (seven), it said.

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Bokaro and Dhanbad.

The state now has 949 active cases, while 3,39,463 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 148 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.24%, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47%.

The state has thus far tested over 99.35 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 55,254 in the last 24 hours.

