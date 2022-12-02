Jharkhand: ED attaches properties worth 82.77 cr linked to IAS officer Pooja Singhal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth ₹82.77 crore linked to jailed Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case, the central agency announced in a statement.
The properties include one super speciality hospital, ‘Pulse Super Speciality Hospital’, one diagnostics centre ‘Pulse Diagnostic and Imagining Centre’ and two land parcels in Ranchi.
ED had initiated the probe following multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand police and the state vigilance bureau.
Investigation revealed that proceeds of crime (POC) generated from a MNREGA scam in the form of commissions were deposited in different bank accounts belonging to Pooja Singhal and her relatives. They proceeds were mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money generated by Pooja Singhal, by misusing her official position.
Initially, POC was generated from the MNREGA scam only, which was subsequently intermixed with other unaccounted funds generated from the corrupt practices of Pooja Singhal and these funds were deployed as capital/investment & further funds were generated from these funds, both as legitimate profit as well as by further infusion of POC.
By this modus-operandi, Pooja Singhal amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her known source of income and the source of funds invested in these immovable properties was primarily from unaccounted cash profits generated from these POC and therefore termed as Proceeds of Crime.
Pooja Singhal was arrested by ED on 11 May and prosecution complaint was filed against her on 5 July. The evidence of the above corrupt practice has already been shared with the government of Jharkhand under section 66 (2) of PMLA for considering taking action under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Pooja Singhal and others.
All three arrested persons including Pooja Singhal are presently in judicial custody. Three prosecution complaints have been filed in this case and cognizance of all of these complaints have been taken by a special PMLA court.
