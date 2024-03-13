Hello User
Jharkhand: ED raids Congress MLA Amba Prasad's Hazaribagh residence

Edited By Alka Jain

ED raid ongoing at residence of Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search a vehicle as they conduct a raid at the premises of Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in connection with multiple cases, in Ranchi, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at Congress MLA Amba Prasad's Hazaribagh residence in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation.

A clutch of FIRs related to alleged illegal sand mining, extortion, and some other crimes have formed the basis of the ED action being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said as quoted by PTI.

Congress legislator Amba Prasad's mother Nirmala Devi on Tuesday said the ED raided the premises of her daughter to break her morale ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"I had no idea of the raid, as I was not inside. I knew it through media persons. I am no longer in politics. I had told my daughter to leave politics. The action (ED raids) is being carried out to break the morale before the election," she said.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

