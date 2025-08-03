Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren continues to be on life support, condition critical

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, continues to be critical, a source aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader reportedly suffered a brain injury after he fell in the washroom in his residence in Jharkhand, on Saturday. He was airlifted to Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals the same day after the incident.

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence, being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for treatment, in Jamshedpur, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_02_2025_000034B)

Advertisement

Ramdas Soren has been on life support since then, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists closely monitoring his condition, reported PTI, citing sources.

Blood clot in brain detected Before being airlifted to the Delhi hospital, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari had said that Ramdas Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

“The news of Jharkhand's Education Minister, our elder brother Shri Ramdas Soren Ji, being unwell is deeply concerning. He has sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom. He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. I am continuously monitoring his condition. I appeal to all of you for your prayers. I pray to God that he recovers quickly,” Irfan Ansari wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

Munda, a BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Ramdas suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure.

"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," said former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport at that time.