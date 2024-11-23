In charts: JMM-led INDIA bloc in pole position for Jharkhand
Summary
- The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is emerging as the single largest party so far. Here are five charts on seat share, strike rate, lead margins, and more.
Early counting numbers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicate that the incumbent JMM-INC combine has nosed ahead of the BJP-AJSUP combine in the race to form the next government in the state. Based on the ECI data, here are five charts that capture the election results of Jharkhand as they stand at 10.45am.