In charts: JMM-led INDIA bloc in pole position for Jharkhand

Early counting numbers from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicate that the incumbent JMM-INC combine has nosed ahead of the BJP-AJSUP combine in the race to form the next government in the state. Based on the ECI data, here are five charts that capture the election results of Jharkhand as they stand at 10.45am.

Seat position

At 10.45am, the ECI put out data about all the 81 seats in the state legislature. The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was the single largest party, leading in 30 of the seats. It was closely followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was leading in 26 seats.

However, as a combine, the INDIA bloc, led by the JMM and Indian National Congress (INC), was leading in 49 seats. While the JMM, INC, and the BJP were maintaining their seat tallies, an outperformer from the INDIA bloc was the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which increased its count from one in 2019 to five in 2024.

Vote share

In terms of alliances, the INDIA bloc is relatively more distributed among partners than the NDA, where the BJP is a significant mainstay. This also reflects in the vote share numbers for the state. The BJP was the leading party, with a vote share of 31.9% at 10.45am. Along with its main ally in the state, the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP), this increases to 35.9%.

However, this was lower than the 43.8% vote share that the four main partners of the INDIA bloc had cobbled up. For the INDIA bloc, this is also an increase over the 36.5% total vote share that these four partners secured in the 2019 election.

Strike rate

In early counting, the alliances seemed to be working well for the INDIA bloc, though the INC was the weak link there. The JMM, which was contesting the maximum seats from the alliance (43), had a strike rate of 70%. The RJD’s strike rate was 71%, while that of the INC was 43%. By comparison, the BJP had a strike rate of 38% on total seats contested and the AJSUP only 20%.

Win margins

Early numbers indicate the absence of close contests, which was also the case in 2019. In 61 of the 81 seats, or three-fourths, the difference in margin between the leader and the runner-up was more than 5%. There was only one seat where the difference was less than 2%. In other words, wherever parties from either alliance were leading, they were doing so more decisively.

For the JMM, in as many as 25 of its 30 leads, their margin was more than 10%. For the BJP, this was the case in 17 out of its 26 leads.

SC and ST seats

Jharkhand has a significant population of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). Reflecting that, 37 of the 81 seats in the state are reserved for SC and ST candidates. Like last time, these were the seats where the JMM had its biggest haul. In 2019, it won 21 of these 37 seats. In 2024, it was leading in 20 seats. Other parties, too, have mostly maintained their counts on SC and ST seats from 2019, though theirs were much lower than the JMM. For now, the JMM-led INDIA bloc seems poised to retain the state.

