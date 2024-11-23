In charts: JMM-led INDIA bloc in pole position for Jharkhand

SC and ST seats

Jharkhand has a significant population of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). Reflecting that, 37 of the 81 seats in the state are reserved for SC and ST candidates. Like last time, these were the seats where the JMM had its biggest haul. In 2019, it won 21 of these 37 seats. In 2024, it was leading in 20 seats. Other parties, too, have mostly maintained their counts on SC and ST seats from 2019, though theirs were much lower than the JMM. For now, the JMM-led INDIA bloc seems poised to retain the state.