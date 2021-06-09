It is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures to contain the Covid surge were scheduled to end on June 10.
Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said shops' opening time has been extended by two hours in all districts, except Jamshedpur. "Now, shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm in 23 districts" the state's health minister added.
"There will be a complete lockdown from Saturday 5 pm till Monday 6 am in Jharkhand. Essential services exempted. Shops opening time has been extended by 2 hours in districts except for Jamshedpur," Gupta said.
Moreover, all education centres and coaching institutions would continue to remain shut until further orders. Besides, the state government has also postponsed all examinations.
Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and parks, among others would also remain close in the state.
The state secretariat will function with 33% staff strength till 2 pm.