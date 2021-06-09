Jharkhand government has announced a complete lockdown from June 12 to June 14 on Wednesday.

The lockdown will remain effective between 5 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Monday.

It is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures to contain the Covid surge were scheduled to end on June 10.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said shops' opening time has been extended by two hours in all districts, except Jamshedpur. "Now, shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm in 23 districts" the state's health minister added.

"There will be a complete lockdown from Saturday 5 pm till Monday 6 am in Jharkhand. Essential services exempted. Shops opening time has been extended by 2 hours in districts except for Jamshedpur," Gupta said.

Moreover, all education centres and coaching institutions would continue to remain shut until further orders. Besides, the state government has also postponsed all examinations.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and parks, among others would also remain close in the state.

The state secretariat will function with 33% staff strength till 2 pm.

Jharkhand reported 603 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths, as per a health bulletin said.

There are 5,099 active cases in the state at present.

Jharkhand has so far recorded 5,073 deaths and 3,42,179 Covid cases.

Nineteen of the total 24 districts in the state did not record any death during the last 24 hours.

State capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum, which were witnessing high casualties, recorded five deaths each.

The highest 348 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 30 from Dhanbad and 29 from Ranchi.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48%, higher than the national average of 1.20%.

The recovery rate improved to 97.02%, better than the national average of 94.30%.

So far, 3,32,007 patients have recovered from the infection, including 803 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

In all, 45,715 samples were tested on Tuesday.

