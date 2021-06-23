The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended ongoing Covid-induced restrictions under 'Swasthya Suraksha Saptah' till July 1. On June 15, the state government had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 24 with some relaxations, including opening of shopping malls and departmental stores till 4 pm. Before that, only shops were allowed and not the shopping malls and departmental stores.

Jharkhand has been under lockdown since April 22, when cases began to rise.

The Disaster Management Division today issued a notification saying that the provisions related to observance of Swasthya Suraksha Saptah in the context of "Covid-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on June 24 till 6 am on July 1, 2021".

Today, the state reported 110 Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the Covid tally in the state has risen to 3,44,775. Dhanbad registered the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Ranchi (13).

The fresh fatalities were reported from ast Singhbhum and Gumla districts.

Jharkhand now has 1,417 active cases, while 3,38,256 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 180 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has increased to 98.10 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 95.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,30,310 since Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.