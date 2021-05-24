Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jharkhand facing severe shortage of COVID vaccines, only 3 days' doses left for 18-44 group: CM

Jharkhand facing severe shortage of COVID vaccines, only 3 days' doses left for 18-44 group: CM

Premium
On Monday, Soren chaired a meeting with state ministers over the COVID situation in the state.
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • He said, Jharkhand facing severe shortages of COVID vaccines, only three days' vaccine left for 18-44 group
  • On Monday, Soren chaired a meeting with state ministers over the COVID situation in the state

Pointing out that there is an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccine in Jharkhand, chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday stated that only three days' vaccine left for 18-44 group, news agency PTI said.

Pointing out that there is an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccine in Jharkhand, chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday stated that only three days' vaccine left for 18-44 group, news agency PTI said.

He said, Jharkhand facing severe shortages of COVID vaccines, only three days' vaccine left for 18-44 group.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He said, Jharkhand facing severe shortages of COVID vaccines, only three days' vaccine left for 18-44 group.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Monday, Soren chaired a meeting with state ministers over the COVID situation in the state.

As per yesterday's data, the state now has 22,566 active cases, while 3,01,705 patients have recovered from the infection, a health bulletin. Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27. Altogether, 80,59,453 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 58,347 since Saturday, it added. The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.45 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

Soren on Sunday said that partial lockdown in the state and strictures have resulted in success of the struggle against coronavirus.

He further added that COVID numbers of the state were high as it was reporting the actual data and not fudging any figures.

Addressing a meeting with officials, heads of hospitals and doctors, Soren said the state machinery should be prepared to deal with a potential third wave of the pandemic.

"We did not tamper with any data. There was no fudging of numbers. We presented correct figures of deaths at hospitals and cremation centres and that is why our COVID numbers are high. We took the right steps in the right direction to contain the virus," the chief minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!