As per yesterday's data, the state now has 22,566 active cases, while 3,01,705 patients have recovered from the infection, a health bulletin. Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27. Altogether, 80,59,453 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 58,347 since Saturday, it added. The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.45 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

