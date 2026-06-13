Jharkhand: Four die of suspected asphyxiation in illegal coal mine in Ramgarh

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while reportedly operating an unauthorized 40-foot-deep coal mine in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, local authorities confirmed to PTI. The fatal event occurred within a forested patch near Argada, under the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh police station.
Naveen Prakash Pandey, the Ramgarh police station in-charge, stated that all four bodies have been successfully retrieved from the deep shaft and dispatched for postmortem analysis. Officials identified the deceased as Deva Bediya (30) and Dablu Bediya (36), residents of Chhotki Tongi village in Hazaribag district, alongside Kishore Ravani (33) and Ashish Kumar Natwar, both from Ramgarh district’s Budh Bazaar.
"Prima facie, it appears that they died due to oxygen deficiency inside the mine. The incident is being probed," Pandey told PTI.
Satyajit Kumar, Central Coalfields Limited’s (CCL) Argada area general manager, told PTI that the mishap site sits completely outside CCL's command zone. He noted the villagers collapsed due to acute oxygen depletion inside the illegal forest mine.
"They were taken to a hospital in Ramgarh where doctors declared them brought dead," Kumar added.
Seven workers were killed by a blast at an illegal coal mine in Colombia caused by a methane gas buildup, authorities said last week.
The explosion took place in the central town of Sutatausa.
The first victim was found shortly afterwards, and the bodies of five more miners were recovered later, the National Mining Agency had said.
Regional governor Jorge Emilio Rey updated the death toll to seven in an X post.
"The National Mining Agency will carry out the corresponding investigations to determine the causes of this accident, which Sutatausa is mourning today," he said.
Accidents in both legal and illegal coal mines are frequent in central Colombia, owing mainly to workers' non-compliance with safety protocols.
In May, two other explosions, one of them also in Sutatausa, left 13 miners dead.
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